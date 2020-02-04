iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd.’s 3rd Largest Position

Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,148 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.8% of Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $14,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 138,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,834,000 after buying an additional 17,568 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 61,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 197,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,593,000 after buying an additional 79,422 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB opened at $115.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.25. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.03 and a 1 year high of $115.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2151 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

