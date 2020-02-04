iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,043 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises about 3.7% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $14,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 126.5% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 13,443 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $237.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.35. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $209.45 and a 52 week high of $244.29.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

