Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 179 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 129.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,633,000 after purchasing an additional 218,155 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 216,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,719,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 161,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 87,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Derby & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 126,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $189.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.53. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $158.48 and a twelve month high of $194.89.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

