Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 699 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in CBIZ by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,113,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in CBIZ by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 284,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 12,417 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in CBIZ by 50.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 49,506 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in CBIZ by 328.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 107,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in CBIZ by 36.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 35,805 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBIZ alerts:

In other CBIZ news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at $246,153.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Spurio sold 9,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $261,748.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,948.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,875 shares of company stock worth $6,972,483. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBZ stock opened at $26.95 on Tuesday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.08. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.29.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CBZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.