Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GHII)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GHII) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 27,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,801,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF by 850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period.

Shares of GHII stock opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $29.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.39.

