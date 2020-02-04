Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BOTZ. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter.

BOTZ opened at $21.71 on Tuesday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.64.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0307 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

