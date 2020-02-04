Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,587 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 27,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 71,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE HTD opened at $27.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.82. John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $28.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%.

John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. Company Profile

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

