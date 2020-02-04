Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 116.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,740,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Entegris by 98.4% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,967,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,576,000 after buying an additional 975,695 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 93.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,643,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,320,000 after buying an additional 795,790 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 25.7% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,590,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,830,000 after buying an additional 325,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 1,950.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 707,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,293,000 after buying an additional 672,971 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ENTG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup set a $50.00 target price on shares of Entegris and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

ENTG opened at $52.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.31. Entegris Inc has a 1-year low of $32.66 and a 1-year high of $58.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

