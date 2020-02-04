Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $741,000 Position in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth about $364,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 1,456.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 23,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 21,846 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $566,000. Institutional investors own 39.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALV shares. ValuEngine upgraded Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. DNB Markets upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.10.

NYSE:ALV opened at $76.19 on Tuesday. Autoliv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.07 and a fifty-two week high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.81.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Autoliv Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

