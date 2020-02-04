Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $776,000 Holdings in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hain Celestial Group were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 58,356 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 341.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 295,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 228,868 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $24.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.97. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 1.40. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $26.49.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.07 million. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HAIN. ValuEngine downgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.43.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

