Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $800,000 Holdings in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 4.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.5% during the third quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 168,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 6.6% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 79.6% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 121,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Macy’s Inc has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.85 and its 200 day moving average is $16.70.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s Inc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.02.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

