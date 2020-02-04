Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 18,880 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 14.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 167,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 21,766 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VLY shares. Stephens started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.14. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $12.14.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $276.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.