Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NQP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NQP) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,041 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd in the third quarter valued at $157,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd in the third quarter valued at $181,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd by 11.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd by 76.8% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 30,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

NQP opened at $14.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.13. Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $14.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.0505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%.

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

