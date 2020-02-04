Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New $705,000 Investment in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 147,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,129,000 after purchasing an additional 76,264 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 475.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $2,432,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total transaction of $50,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,591.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $199,821.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,976,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,702. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $107.56 on Tuesday. Qorvo Inc has a twelve month low of $58.52 and a twelve month high of $122.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.05 and a 200-day moving average of $90.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $869.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Qorvo Inc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QRVO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cfra upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.11.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

