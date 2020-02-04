Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 1,151 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Aptiv by 41.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,724 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,902,000 after acquiring an additional 17,339 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 10.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 10.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $513,590.00. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APTV opened at $86.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.30 and a 200 day moving average of $88.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.04. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $63.36 and a 1 year high of $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.33%.

APTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.94.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

