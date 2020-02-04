Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Holdings in Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vectrus were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vectrus in the second quarter worth about $12,561,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Vectrus by 15.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 829,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,694,000 after acquiring an additional 113,470 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in Vectrus in the third quarter worth about $1,648,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Vectrus by 21.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 35,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in Vectrus in the third quarter worth about $779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Vectrus alerts:

VEC opened at $56.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $641.63 million, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.76. Vectrus Inc has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $58.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.41 and a 200 day moving average of $46.88.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $359.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.34 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 2.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vectrus Inc will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

In other Vectrus news, SVP Francis Peloso sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,513.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vectrus Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.