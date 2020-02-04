Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 198.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICVT. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $291,000.

ICVT stock opened at $65.16 on Tuesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0871 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

