Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 256 Shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 705,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,358,000 after acquiring an additional 58,067 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 7.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 642,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,684,000 after acquiring an additional 46,578 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 636,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,083,000 after acquiring an additional 40,875 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at $51,633,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 1.2% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 472,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.43.

In other news, Director Guy Dubois sold 639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total value of $74,884.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,574.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $113,885.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,305.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,714 shares of company stock worth $9,722,813. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $114.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.05, a PEG ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.60 and its 200 day moving average is $107.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Guidewire Software Inc has a 52-week low of $84.19 and a 52-week high of $123.60.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

