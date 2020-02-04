Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,277 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,706,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,167,000 after purchasing an additional 164,038 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 11.1% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,084,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,579,000 after purchasing an additional 309,000 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 12.4% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 752,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,754,000 after purchasing an additional 82,798 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 28.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 541,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 119,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 40.9% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 277,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 80,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel C. Md Adelman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas T. Sheehy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $330,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,900. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $33.01 on Tuesday. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.64.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS. Analysts forecast that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Aimmune Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.59 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Aimmune Therapeutics from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Aimmune Therapeutics from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $60.00 price target on Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aimmune Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.58.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

