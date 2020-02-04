John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $13.56 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.3% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% in the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $150.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.76. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $126.10 and a 12-month high of $151.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Atlantic Securities raised Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.