Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 178,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 3.1% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $25,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $150.17 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $126.10 and a twelve month high of $151.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.70 and a 200-day moving average of $135.76. The firm has a market cap of $391.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

