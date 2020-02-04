Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti raised their price target on Johnson Outdoors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson Outdoors from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Johnson Outdoors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price target on Johnson Outdoors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.33.

NASDAQ JOUT opened at $74.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $791.82 million, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.98. Johnson Outdoors has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $91.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.65.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $128.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.14 million. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson Outdoors will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 295.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

