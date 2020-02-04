Just Eat (LON:JE) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Just Eat (LON:JE) in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on JE. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.84) target price on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Just Eat to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 785 ($10.33) to GBX 1,018 ($13.39) in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.52) target price on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 980 ($12.89) target price on shares of Just Eat and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 793.47 ($10.44).

JE stock opened at GBX 861 ($11.33) on Tuesday. Just Eat has a 12-month low of GBX 574.40 ($7.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,150 ($107.21). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 854.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 751.13.

Just Eat Company Profile

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

