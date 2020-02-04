Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,685 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $360,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 118,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,129,125.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $174.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,294.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.07 and a 200-day moving average of $146.49. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $102.77 and a 1-year high of $174.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

