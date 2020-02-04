Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target Increased to C$6.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KEL. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kelt Exploration presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.42.

Shares of KEL stock opened at C$3.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.65. The company has a market cap of $700.31 million and a P/E ratio of 63.17. Kelt Exploration has a 12 month low of C$2.45 and a 12 month high of C$6.14.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$93.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$109.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

