KEMET (NYSE:KEM) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of KEMET (NYSE:KEM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered KEMET from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley lowered KEMET from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.20 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KEMET from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get KEMET alerts:

KEM opened at $26.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average of $22.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 2.65. KEMET has a 12-month low of $15.87 and a 12-month high of $27.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $327.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.90 million. KEMET had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that KEMET will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEM. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of KEMET by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of KEMET by 45.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of KEMET by 1.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 51,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KEMET by 9.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of KEMET by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About KEMET

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

Featured Story: Range Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for KEMET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KEMET and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.