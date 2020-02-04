Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSY. CWM LLC raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 151,028.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,168,000 after purchasing an additional 756,653 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,800,000. First Merchants Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $11,761,000. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,025,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $8,628,000.

NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $50.41 on Tuesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.16 and a fifty-two week high of $50.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1029 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

