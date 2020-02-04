Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,800 Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 71.6% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

In other news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 20,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 75,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $4,275,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,368,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,976,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,964,620 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Centene from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.63.

NYSE CNC opened at $62.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.95. Centene Corp has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $69.25.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.