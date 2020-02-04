Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYR. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Aircastle by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 11,184 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Aircastle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Aircastle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Aircastle by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 15,105 shares during the period. Finally, Vertex One Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aircastle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,626,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Hart Kevin 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AYR shares. ValuEngine lowered Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aircastle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen lowered Aircastle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Aircastle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Shares of NYSE:AYR opened at $32.12 on Tuesday. Aircastle Limited has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $32.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.05 and its 200-day moving average is $26.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.52.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Aircastle had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $236.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.72 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aircastle Limited will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Aircastle

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

