Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 793,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,626,000 after acquiring an additional 55,837 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 745,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,865,000 after acquiring an additional 96,662 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 306.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 574,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 433,053 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 616.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 563,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 484,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at $8,616,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $18.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.31.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.