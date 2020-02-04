Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,743 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 121.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $8,064,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 80,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter.

SCHC opened at $33.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.89. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $34.92.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

