Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,592 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 163,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14,927 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock opened at $180.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $149.09 and a 12-month high of $188.96. The stock has a market cap of $125.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.02 and its 200 day moving average is $171.73.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.30.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

