Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $399,000 Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 67.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 47.7% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 270,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 10,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $1,208,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,210,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,247,974,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,583,501 shares of company stock valued at $197,239,290 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $141.00 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $143.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.15.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 188.01% and a net margin of 37.27%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.72%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.60.

Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

