Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $311,000 in Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQH)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF stock opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.40. Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96.

