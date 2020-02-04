Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $378,000 in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWC. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 122.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 89,500.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the third quarter worth $2,802,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 343,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the third quarter worth $9,896,000.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $30.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.00 and its 200 day moving average is $29.06.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.