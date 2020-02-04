Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,773,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.8% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,211,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668,930 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,859.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,391 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $310,039,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,969,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,699 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 292.6% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,100,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,331,000 after acquiring an additional 820,208 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $883,061.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,238.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $413,356.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,219.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,800 shares of company stock valued at $23,657,732. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $133.37 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $98.09 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.82 and a 200-day moving average of $124.04. The firm has a market cap of $415.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

