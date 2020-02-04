Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its stake in Paypal by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 108,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,687,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth about $627,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 29,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 14,201 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $116.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $133.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.29, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $89.71 and a one year high of $121.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.57.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $3,104,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,197,888.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $275,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,379 shares of company stock worth $6,074,226 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.03.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

