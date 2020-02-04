Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $57,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 314.1% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $34.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.93. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.12 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

