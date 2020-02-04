Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 46.9% in the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $52.93 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $49.54 and a one year high of $53.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.1276 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

