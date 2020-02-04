Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 23,000 Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPVG. Resource America Inc. increased its position in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 217,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 115,618 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 11,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $664,000. 31.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPVG opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.28. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $17.17. The firm has a market cap of $341.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.13). Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.68%. The company had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPVG. JMP Securities began coverage on Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

