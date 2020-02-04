Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 330.4% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1,675.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 10.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVS. ValuEngine raised shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.34.

NYSE NVS opened at $94.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.64. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.97 and a 52-week high of $96.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $3.0425 per share. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.11%.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

