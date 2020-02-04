L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LRLCY. BNP Paribas raised L OREAL CO/ADR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered L OREAL CO/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on L OREAL CO/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Get L OREAL CO/ADR alerts:

Shares of LRLCY opened at $56.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.87. L OREAL CO/ADR has a twelve month low of $48.09 and a twelve month high of $61.19.

L OREAL CO/ADR Company Profile

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for L OREAL CO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L OREAL CO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.