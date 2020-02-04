Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ LARK opened at $24.82 on Friday. Landmark Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $115.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,725,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 4.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 10.5% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 91,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 8,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans.

