Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 153 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,721 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.2% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 110,363 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of Apple by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,023 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 12,473 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub cut Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.55.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $308.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,350.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $302.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.09. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.56 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

