Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE LEJU opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.01 million, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 2.55. Leju has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.76.

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter. Leju had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 3.53%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Leju stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leju Holdings Ltd (NYSE:LEJU) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,211,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,837 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.89% of Leju worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises Websites covering 377 cities and various mobile applications for the real estate and home furnishing industries.

