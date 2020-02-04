Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Bought by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Lennar were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. HGI Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lennar by 31.3% in the third quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter valued at $7,627,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Lennar by 3.2% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 141,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Lennar by 58.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 71,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 26,296 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Lennar by 102.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 35,331 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LEN stock opened at $66.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $44.84 and a 12-month high of $68.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.47.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 8.71%.

In other Lennar news, insider David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $625,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,102.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $20,160,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,572,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 360,000 shares of company stock worth $23,840,200. 8.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LEN shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lennar in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on Lennar from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Lennar from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

