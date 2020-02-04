Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Cuts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,236 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 58,505 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.5% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $47,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 53,138 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,620,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 22,501 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,305 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $790,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $174.38 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $102.77 and a 52 week high of $174.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1,294.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $360,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 118,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,129,125.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

