Loomis (LOIMF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Loomis (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th.

Loomis (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $572.91 million during the quarter.

Get Loomis alerts:

OTCMKTS:LOIMF opened at $33.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.37. Loomis has a 1-year low of $30.88 and a 1-year high of $36.20.

Loomis Company Profile

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, and international valuables logistics. It serves banks, retailers, and commercial enterprises, as well as public sector.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Loomis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loomis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.