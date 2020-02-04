Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM reduced its stake in shares of Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,359 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Luckin Coffee were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $486,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Luckin Coffee by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,000.

Shares of LK opened at $31.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.71. Luckin Coffee Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38.

Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $215.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.84 million. The company’s revenue was up 557.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luckin Coffee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Luckin Coffee from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Luckin Coffee from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Luckin Coffee in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luckin Coffee currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

