Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) to announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 2nd.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Luna Innovations.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $18.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luna Innovations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

Shares of LUNA stock opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. Luna Innovations has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.01 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average of $6.53.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 818.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 20,468 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. 28.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luna Innovations (LUNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.